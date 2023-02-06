BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India Energy Week: PM Modi holds meeting with energy sector captains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with top energy industry leaders on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.

Vedanta Resources chief Anil Agarwal, Petronas head T.M. Taufik and OPEC chief Haitham Al Ghais were among the leaders who were present at the meeting.

“India can help the world solve the climate crisis with technology and investment made in innovation in the energy sector. It’s delightful to listen to PM Modi in India energy week,” Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of International Energy Forum, said after the meeting.

“It was an amazing meeting with PM Modi today who addressed us at India Energy Week. I have no doubt that India is the most attractive place for exploration and production of oil and gas,” Agarwal said.

Petronas chief Taufik said: “India is sending important messages across the world as it takes on the G20 presidency. No less than Prime Minister Modi is sending strong guidelines on how to navigate energy transition. I’m in admiration of his ability to sell the concept and also fight for energy justice.”

“We all support the Prime Minister’s vision and policies on energy security, affordability and low carbon as India continues to grow in terms of energy needs as well as being a leader in the transition,” said William Lin, executive vice president of British Petroleum.

“An honour to meet Prime Minister Modi today. We had an extensive discussion where we listened to the vision laid out by him for India and how energy security, affordability and accessibility play an important role to make this vision a reality,” Ghais said.

20230206-231002

