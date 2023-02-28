INDIA

India-EU FTA to be a game changer: Jaishankar





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) will be a game changer.

India’s new approach to trade agreements addresses quality, beyond trade barriers, he said while addressing the inaugural session of India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

India, he said, is expected to be the only major economy to keep growing in the foreseeable future.

“I had the opportunity to discuss our bilateral partnerships. Businesses have a primary role in driving sustainability. India & EU believe in multi-polar, geopolitical and security concerns,” the Union Minister said, adding that “India’s relations with EU are stronger and deeper than ever before”.

“We will reach our sustainable goals even earlier than set timeline,” he said.

The Centre has invested lots of resources in future of India and EU partnership in the recent years and will see much more progress in days ahead,” said the external affairs minister further.

Jaishankar informed the audience that India today can boast of more than 100 unicorns, most of them in technology sector.

“Our tech story is more than that, we have touched the lives of all people. Our Aadhaar and UPI for digital transactions are unprecedented in reducing transaction costs.

“India will remain one of the growth engines of the world. Clean energy and green transition are essential for EU India partnership,” the Minister said.

Green transition is at the core of our sustainability goals and enshrined in our agenda for G20, he added.

