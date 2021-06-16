India’s banana export is expected to continue its growth this year in terms of volume as well as value. A total of 1.91 lakh tonne worth Rs 619 crore has been exported so far, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The latest figure shows an increase in export of 1.34 lakh metric tonne banana (valued at Rs 413 crore) in 2018-19. India exported 1.95 lakh metric tonne banana valued at Rs 660 crore in 2019-20.

“India’s banana export has been rising sharply because of adoption of farm practices as per the global standards,” the Ministry said in a statement.

India is the world’s leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 per cent in total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh contribute more than 70 per cent of the country’s banana production.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export and Development Authority (APEDA) promotes exports of agricultural and processed food products by providing assistance to the exporters under various components of its scheme such as Infrastructure Development, Quality Development and Market Development.

In addition, APEDA also conducts international Buyer Seller Meets, Virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural and processed food products.

Apart from this the Department of Commerce also supports exports through various schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme, Market Access Initiative, etc.

In a major boost to exports of Geographical Indications (GI) certified agricultural produce, a consignment of fibre and mineral rich ‘Jalgaon banana’ has been exported to Dubai, said the statement.

“The twenty-two metric tonnes of GI certified Jalgaon banana were sourced from progressive farmers of Tandalwadi village, part of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a banana cluster identified under Agri Export Policy,” it added.

In 2016, Jalgaon Banana got GI certification which was registered with Nisargraja Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Jalgaon.

–IANS

rak/dpb