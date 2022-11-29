India ended the 13th edition of the World Kurash Championships with five medals, one silver and four bronze, here on Tuesday.

Snesha won the lone silver medal for India while Mohit, Kunal, Jyoti and Annu won the four bronze medals in the competition that ended on Tuesday.

Kurash refers to several folk wrestling styles practiced in Central Asia. The English name comes from the term “wrestling” in some Turkic languages.

Kurash was a medal sport at the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia. India had won a silver through Pincky Balhara while Malaprabha Jadhav bagged a bronze medal.

In the 13th World Championship held in Pune, Uzbekistan topped the medal table with 7 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals. The second place was taken by the Iranian national team as they return to their homeland with 6 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

South Korean athletes took third place with 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in the competition in which 11 other countries also won medals.

