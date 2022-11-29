INDIASPORTS

India finish with five medals at World Kurash Championship

NewsWire
0
0

India ended the 13th edition of the World Kurash Championships with five medals, one silver and four bronze, here on Tuesday.

Snesha won the lone silver medal for India while Mohit, Kunal, Jyoti and Annu won the four bronze medals in the competition that ended on Tuesday.

Kurash refers to several folk wrestling styles practiced in Central Asia. The English name comes from the term “wrestling” in some Turkic languages.

Kurash was a medal sport at the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia. India had won a silver through Pincky Balhara while Malaprabha Jadhav bagged a bronze medal.

In the 13th World Championship held in Pune, Uzbekistan topped the medal table with 7 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals. The second place was taken by the Iranian national team as they return to their homeland with 6 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

South Korean athletes took third place with 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in the competition in which 11 other countries also won medals.

20221129-221202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Railways win Mixed Air Rifle crown at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial...

    IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Royal...

    Dairy can transform lives of farmers: Experts at CII Agro Tech

    Sanjiv Puri’s AGM speech blends purpose, performance & potential; to build...