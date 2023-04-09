BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India-France Business Summit in Paris on April 11

India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France Friendship, will be held in Paris on April 11.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal along with Olivier Becht, Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Government of France, will co-chair the summit.

Officials said that the summit will focus on themes including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific regions.

Goyal is scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEOs roundtable. The Minister will be paying an official visit to France and Italy from April 11 to 13. The Minister would be accompanied with a delegation of top Indian CEOs.

Goyal along with French Minister Becht will participate in an event that will showcase India’s cultural heritage and soft power and is expected to witness participation of 600+ dignitaries from the French government, the Indian Business Diaspora in France and members of the French business community.

The Union Minister will also be interacting with members of the Indian community in Paris.

The Minister will later travel to Rome, Italy where he would meet H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation followed by a networking dinner with dignitaries from the Government and industry.

He is scheduled to meet top Italian CEOs for bilateral meetings followed by CEOs Interactive Business Session, where 35 CEOs are likely to participate. This would be followed by a meeting with H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, who would also interact with Indian CEOs.

The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with India’s key business partners in the European region, said the officials.

20230409-160202

