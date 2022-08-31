INDIA

India, France held consultations on UN Security Council

India and France held consultations on the UN Security Council and multilateral issues in Paris, with both sides briefing each other about their priorities during the countries’ upcoming Presidencies of the UNSC in September and December, the Ministry of External Affairs here said on Wednesday.

The two sides on Tuesday also held discussions on initiatives around the High Level Week of the upcoming 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in September, according to the Ministry.

Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN-Political), led the Indian delegation which also included officials from the Embassy of India in Paris.

The French delegation was headed by Ambassador Fabien Penone, Director for International Organization, Human Rights and Francophonie Department of Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE) of France, along with other senior officials.

” n keeping with India-France Strategic Partnership, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic and country specific issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen their ongoing cooperation at the multilateral platform on issues of mutual interest, including on counter-terrorism, UN Peacekeeping and Reformed Multilateralism,” the Ministry said.

