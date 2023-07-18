India and France have agreed to collaborate on low and medium power modular reactors or small modular reactors as well as advanced modular reactors.

This was decided post the bilateral discussions which took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French president Emmanuel Macron, last week in Paris.

“Both countries also agreed to work on establishing a partnership on low and medium power modular reactors or small modular reactors (SMR) and advanced modular reactors (AMR),” a joint statement issued after bilateral talks between Modi and Macron, had said.

Modi had visited France during July 13 and 14.

India and France also welcomed the progress made during discussions related to the much delayed Jaitapur nuclear power project. They welcomed Electricite de France’s (EDF, the French state-owned electric utility company) proposal for training of civil nuclear engineers and technicians from India for deployment in projects with European Pressurised Reactors (EPR) and looked forward to an early conclusion of an agreement in this regard.

Initially envisaged in 2010, the Jaitapur nuclear power project, which is to be set up with France’s collaboration, is yet to take off mainly owing to several issues, especially those related to nuclear liability as well as cost of power per unit. EDF had submitted its techno-commercial offer to construct six nuclear power reactors in Jaitapur, two years back.

