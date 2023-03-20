INDIASCI-TECH

India gains 2 spots on mobile download speeds globally

As India rolled out 5G slowly but steadily, the country went up two spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 69th in January to 67th in February, a new report said on Monday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 29.85 Mbps in January to 30.96 Mbps in February, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

However, India decreased two spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 81st position from 79th in January.

The country’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 50.02 Mbps in January to 50.87 Mbps in February.

The United Arab Emirates led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Ukraine jumped 24 spots in rank globally.

For fixed broadband download speeds, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have increased by 12 spots in rank globally, while Singapore remained consistent at the top spot.

In December last year, India ranked at 79th position, globally in median mobile speeds, while, in November, India ranked at 105th position.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s True 5G services have gone live in 365 cities, becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

