BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India gains 26 spots on mobile download speeds globally

NewsWire
0
0

As India rolls out 5G slowly but steadily, the country went up 26 spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 105th in November 2022 to 79th in the month that followed, a report showed on Friday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 18.26 Mbps in November to 25.29 Mbps in December, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

However, India decreased one spot in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 81st position from 80th in November.

The country’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

Qatar led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Burkina Faso jumped 22 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore gained the top position, and Rwanda increased 47 spots in rank globally.

In October, India recorded a 13-month high in mobile and fixed broadband download speed.

Moreover, in November last year, the country had recorded the highest median mobile download speed (from 16.50 Mbps in October to 18.26 Mbps in November).

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India’s overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services in October.

20230127-134804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Praj Industries, Repos Energy plan to tie up for bio-mobility

    Mayhem in crypto market as Bitcoin drops below $30,000-mark

    GST rates on Covid items slashed; vaccine still taxed at 5%...

    SBI raises cash withdrawal limits at non-home branches