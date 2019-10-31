India, Germany ink deal on culture, literature

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Following a delegation-level meeting between Indo-German culture ministers on Friday, India and Germany have agreed to cooperate between select museums, and explore the possibility of translating literature classics of both countries.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Indian culture and tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel held a bilateral meeting with German delegation led by Monika Grutters, Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding cooperation between these Museums of India and Germany – National Museum Delhi, the National Gallery of Modern Art Delhi, the Indian Museum Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation Stauffenbergstr, Berlin and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum im Berliner Schloss, Berlin.

“Possibilities will be explored to translate classics belonging to both countries into German and Indian languages. For example, Sanskrit classics like ‘Sannyasa Upanisads’ and ‘Yatidharma Prakasha’ can be translated into German. Similarly, one of the following three German classics can be translated either into Hindi or Sanskrit: ‘Die Blechtrommel’ by Gunter Grass, ‘Buddenbrooks’ by Thomas Mann and ‘The Trial’ by Franz Kafka,” it said.

The aim of the MoU is to research archaeological, ethnological and art historical objects and their historical and contemporary sources within the framework of material culture studies, it added.

This includes intangible cultural heritage, restoration and conservation studies and education work. The basis for cooperation is the collections and expertise of the participating institutions.

According to the Ministry, Patel said that India and Germany have a long tradition of academic and cultural exchange and that culture plays an important role in the development of a nation.

–IANS

sj/rt