India, Germany sign two agreements on forest, agro-ecology

As one of the deliverables of the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), India and Germany on Monday signed — virtually — a joint declaration on Forest Landscape Restoration and on agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources.

The Joint Declaration of Intent on Forest Landscape Restoration was signed — virtually — between India’s Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav and Germany’s Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation, Steffi Lemke.

It will provide the platform to further advance the partnership between the two countries and support in areas such as conservation and restoration, climate protection and conservation of bio-diversity, the government said.

On the other hand, India’s Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze signed the declaration, again, in a virtual mode, with regards to agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources.

Under this initiative, Germany intends to provide up to 300 million euros by the year 2025 for financial and technical cooperation for projects.

For the changing agenda of agro-ecology, the two countries envisage the establishment of a joint research centre supported by financial cooperation to develop and share cutting edge knowledge with practitioners from India, Germany and other countries, while facilitating value-added technology and scientific transfer, officials said.

A working group will be set up with the ministries concerned, namely, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the NITI Aayog to oversee the implementation.

