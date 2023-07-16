INDIA

India gifts 34 ambulances, 50 school buses to Nepal

NewsWire
0
0

India on Sunday gifted 84 vehicles, including 34 ambulances and 50 school buses, to various organisations across in Nepal, local media reported.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Shrivastava handed over keys of the vehicles to the representative organisations in the presence of Nepal Education, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Kumar Rai, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per a statement by the Indian embassy in Nepal, Srivastava said: “This has been one of the long-standing traditions of Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education sectors. He also highlighted that this is part of very robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal, which has a long history and legacy, and has geographical spread throughout Nepal, touching people’s lives and bringing out a tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal.”

Hailing the Indian government for various developmental projects in the Himalyan country, the Nepal minister expressed hope that these will strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

2023071640185

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan central bank further reduces policy interest rates

    Ultimate Table Tennis: Top-7 Indian stars to watch out for in...

    2 Delhi ministers visit relief camps as water level in Yamuna...

    War of words erupts between Cong, BJP after Foxconn announces split...