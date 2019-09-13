India gifts Gandhi Solar Park to power UN with green electricity

United Nations, Sep 20 (IANS) The UN headquarters will be powered with green electricity when the Gandhi Solar Park gifted by India comes online on September 24 symbolising New Delhi’s commitment to fighting climate change.

The installation costing about $1 million will generate 50 kilowatts of electricity from the 193 solar panels, each representing a UN member nation.

India is also donating a Gandhi Peace Garden made up of 150 trees, which will be located at a university campus in Old Westbury as another environmental gift.

The two gifts that come in the year of the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth showcase two elements in the fight against climate change: Generating green energy from renewable resources through the solar park and using the trees to sequester (or capture back from the environment) carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

The gifts mesh in with the focus of the high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly this year — fighting climate change, which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called a “battle for our lives”.

The UN will also be releasing a special stamp on Tuesday to commemorate Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

