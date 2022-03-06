INDIASPORTS

India gunning for gold in 25m pistol team event at ISSF World Cup

By NewsWire
0
0

The Indian women’s 25m pistol team, comprising Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan, has made it to the gold-medal match in the ISSF World Cup (rifle/pistol) under way in Cairo, Egypt, assuring themselves of a medal.

On Saturday evening, the team topped the second qualification stage with a combined effort of 441 out of a possible 450, to set up a summit clash with Singapore, who also shot the same score, but with three lesser inner-10s than India. Chinese Taipei and Japan will clash for the bronze medal.

India already have two gold and a silver medal from the tournament and are currently second on the medals tally after Saurabh Chaudhary and the women’s 10m air pistol team had struck gold, while Esha Singh had won silver in the individual women’s 10m air pistol.

Medals will also be decided in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol later on Sunday, where India’s Anish Bhanwala is best placed after the first duelling round of qualification on Saturday. He shot a good 291 to be in ninth position currently in the 37-strong field. Former Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany led the field with 295.

Anish’s compatriots Bhavesh Shekhawat, with 286, and Gurpreet Singh, with 283, were further down in 20th and 25th spots, respectively.

The third medal event on Sunday, the penultimate day of competitions, will be the 50m rifle 3-positions mixed team competition, where two Indian pairs — Shriyanka Sadangi/Akhil Sheoran and Sift Kaur Samra/Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar — will be in contention.

20220306-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.