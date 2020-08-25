Canindia News

India hands back 5 Bangladeshis held for illegal entry

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a friendly gesture, India has returned five Bangladeshi nationals to their country after they illegally entered Indian territory.

The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the five Bangladeshis to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in a flag meeting on Monday.

The Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Manikganj district and they were caught by the BSF for entering Indian territory without proper documents.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km land border which is guarded by the BSF in India and the BGB in Bangladesh.

