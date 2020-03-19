India hangs four men over Delhi bus gang rape and murder

NEW DELHI

Four men who raped and killed a 23-year-old woman were hanged in New Delhi on Friday, putting an end to a horrific case that led to both massive public outrage and legal reforms in India.

The men were executed at dawn in Tihar Jail, on the outskirts of the capital, four television news channels reported.

The crime, which happened on the night of Dec. 16, 2012, sparked massive protests and global outrage. The victim was dubbed Nirbhaya — “the fearless one” — by the Indian press, as she could not be named under Indian law.

Six men were arrested for the attack. One suspect, Ram Singh, was found dead in his jail cell in March 2013, having apparently taken his own life.

The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men tricked them onto a private bus. With no one else in sight, they beat her friend and repeatedly raped the woman. They penetrated her with a metal rod, causing fatal internal injuries. They dumped both victims on the roadside, and the woman died two weeks later