INDIA

India has become 5th largest economy globally: President Murmu

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu said that India, while presiding over the G-20, is playing an active role in social and economic upliftment. With the inclusion of values, India’s identity is being established globally.

“The country is constantly changing and today with economic prosperity, India is becoming a leader with 5th position in the world,” the President stated.

The President was addressing the National Convention organised on the theme ‘Women as Foundation of Value-Based Society’ at Brahma Kumaris Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Gurugram’s Bahora Kalan on Thursday.

The President inaugurated the seminar by lighting a lamp. President Murmu was jointly welcomed by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing the seminar, the President said, “While the government is fulfilling its responsibility for women’s empowerment in society, every person should admire it and take inspiration from their working style. Today, India is establishing its dominance globally on the strength of its values.”

Murmu said that today women are performing better than men in every field. “Be it science, arts, education, engineering or political field, women have raised their flags of success at every level,” she added.

Referring to India’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that her achievement has shown a new path of success to other daughters of India as well.

20230209-175605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flu on the rise among children in TN

    NIA conducts searches in K’taka, arrests 2 IS operatives

    K’taka gears up for Global Investors Meet; Modi to inaugurate event

    An all-new easy way to Airbnb your home