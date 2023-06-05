INDIA

India has been raising issue of climate justice as poor nations have suffered: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has been raising the issue of climate justice, as due to the “wrong policies” of a few developed nations, poor and developing countries are paying the price.

In a video message at a World Environment Day event, Modi emphasised that all the nations should rise above their selfish interests and think towards protecting the world climate.

“For a long time, the model of development in big and advanced countries was contradictory. In this developmental model, the thinking was that we first develop our country then we can think about the environment,” the Prime Minister said.

“With this, they achieved the goals of development but the world’s environment had to pay the price for their development. Today also, the developing and poor countries of the world are paying the price for the wrong policies of some developed countries,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister went on to add that for decades no one was there to object against this attitude of the developed countries, however he was happy that India has managed to raise the question of climate justice.

20230605-140204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC: Before sentence in criminal trial, additional accused can be summoned

    CCI nod to acquisition of 100% equity share capital of L&T...

    KJo roots for ‘bhai’, ‘bhaijaan’ after ‘Pathaan’ success

    IAS Association requests Bihar govt to rethink release of Anand Mohan