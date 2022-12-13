INDIA

India has firm control on 17,000-ft peak in Arunachal, Rajnath holds high-level meet

NewsWire
0
0

After a clash between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA on 17,000-ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the NSA, Army chief and CDS. Sources have said that India was firmly in control of 17,000-ft high peak in Arunachal

At ground zero the commanders of both Indian and Chinese armies held a flag meeting. According to the Indian Army, India has firm control of the peak, and now both sides have disengaged from the area.

The clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops had erupted on December 9. The location of the clash is important. China has been repeatedly trying to take control of a 17,000-ft high peak. Sources in the Indian Army said that India has a firm control of the peak. This peak provides a commandeering view on both sides of the border, he added.

The area commanders of both Indian and Chinese armies held a flag meeting after the December 9 clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Both sides also immediately disengaged from the area. The area commanders of both armies held the discussion in accordance with the structured mechanisms to restore normalcy.

The high-level emergency meeting called by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was attended by CDS Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and NSA Ajit Doval.

On December 9 along the section of the Line of Actual control (LAC) at Yangtse, some 35 km north-east of Tawang in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh, around 300 soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army came close to the LAC in the Tawang sector.

It resulted in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops. A source informed that there have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers and six of the injured had been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati, but there are no reports of any death.

According to the sources, the face-off took place at the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. This is the first incident in a long time that such clashes have been reported between the Indian and Chinese troops since the confrontation at eastern Ladakh.

Earlier this month, China had also objected to India- American joint military exercise at Auli in Uttarakhand. Though India dismissed China’s objection to the joint exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Uttarakhand’s Auli, saying it did not give a veto to third countries on these issues.

Hitting back at China, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said the joint exercises with the US in Auli has nothing to do with the 1993 and 1996 agreements with China.

20221213-120803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leopard rescued from well after over 6 hrs

    National Games football: Manipur down Odisha 2-0 to retain women’s crown

    Maha: Sunday picnic unearths centuries-old Satavahana era mystery cave

    ‘To facilitate revocation of suspension by FIFA’: SC terminates mandate of...