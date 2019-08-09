India has now officially entered economic slowdown: AAP

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the Indian economy has officially entered an economic slowdown zone.

“We have now officially entered economic slowdown. From falling GDP, massive job losses, to the automobile industry dangerously close to recession — the mess seems to be everywhere. But is the government willing to even acknowledge the problem?,” asked AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The party’s national spokesperson said the slump is not just about numbers but “a felt reality”.

Highlighting that 286 dealerships have been closed down in the past 18 months, he said the negative impact can be seen on tyre, steel, steering and manufacturing industries.

He said 15,000 people lost their jobs in the industry over the past three months and that Honda had laid off 700 workers at their manufacturing plant in Haryana.

“As the automobile sector slows down, the ripple effect is felt across the automobile component industry,” he added.

He also said there are warning signs that if the situation persists, there will be job losses to the tune of 10 lakhs in automobile component manufacturers industry alone.

Speaking about the housing sector, he said as per the latest numbers, India’s top 30 cities had 1.28 million unsold housing units, witnessing a steep rise from March 2018 figures, revealing that “Indians are not buying houses at the pace at which they are built”.

“When real estate slows down, many other sectors such as steel, cement, furnishings, paints and others do badly too,” Chadha said.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, the AAP leader said not just manufacturing, even the services sector is decelerating.

“Banks’ credit data shows that tourism, hotel and restaurants, transport, computer software, shipping and commercial real estate are down. Service sector which contributes more than 50 per cent to GDP mirrors the general slowdown,” he said.

He said even as the government claims of taking India to a $5 trillion economy, India has slipped from 5th place to the 7th in World Bank’s Global GDP rankings.

