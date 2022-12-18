INDIALIFESTYLE

India has opportunity to take lead in tackling climate change: Union Minister

NewsWire
0
0

India can play a big role to tackle climate change globally, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. R K Ranjan.

On the sidelines of a programme at Assam University in Silchar on Sunday, he said that at a time when the world is reeling under food and energy crisis in the post-Covid situation, India has the opportunity to take the lead in keeping climate change under control.

Ranjan said, “Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has a great opportunity to present the country’s rich culture to the world. We also have good prospects in terms of trade and defence security now.”

He also claimed that India is now playing a greater role in the G-20 as well as in SCO.

“There will be around two hundred G20 events across the country and now it is our turn to highlight our production and culture. The Prime Minister has called for people’s participation in taking India forward,” he added.

Describing India as the ‘mother of democracy’, the Union minister said, “There has been democracy in our country since ancient times. The kings and rulers made decisions based on the opinions of the wise men and the village heads. We have to showcase India’s colourful democracy in front of the world.”

In the context of the Northeastern region, he mentioned various indigenous products of this area. Citing the example of tea in Assam and polo in Manipur, he said, “In the same way, every single region of the northeast can come up with their own products.”

Talking about the Act East Policy, Dr. R.K. Ranjan said, “It is a policy of development in the field of infrastructure and communication. The northeastern states will have to take advantage of this. Earlier, the northeast was called an enclosed land. But since the Prime Minister has sincerely paid attention to the region with a vision and entire northeast has become a land of connection. Entrepreneurs and investors are now willing to invest here and states should take advantage of this.”

20221218-101206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist killed in J&K encounter

    Amit Shah was instrumental in removing Article 370: BJP leader

    No obstacles to screening of ‘James’: K’taka CM

    Dalit man’s ‘baraat’ attacked for playing loud music