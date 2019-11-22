India has put 310 foreign satellites till date

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) Nov 27 (IANS) India on Wednesday crossed the milestone of launching 300 foreign satellites on Wednesday morning when its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL (PSLV-XL) put into orbit 13 nano satellites from the US.

With this successful launch India has till date launched 310 foreign satellites for a fee.

The American satellites were piggy backing on the rocket’s main luggage, India’s advanced earth observation satellite Cartosat-3.

Prior to this mission, India with its PSLV rocket has put into orbit 297 foreign satellites.

Curiously, the order to launch the American satellites was bagged by the NewSpace India Limited formed only in March 2019, with an almost identical business plan to that of Antrix Corporation, the first commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Since its incorporation in 1992, Antrix Corporation has handled such third party satellite launch contracts, leasing of communication satellite transponders, marketing of data from remote sensing satellites, building and marketing of satellites as well as satellite mission support services, and establishing ground infrastructure for space applications.

In addition to the above lines of business, NewSpace India will also be the nodal agency for the production of PSLV and Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV) through industry consortiums and partners.

For the year ended 2017-18, Antrix Corporation had logged a turnover of Rs 2,039.33 crore and a net profit of Rs 211.52 crore.

