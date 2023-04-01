BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India has robust commercial systems giving confidence to investors: FM

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that it is now agreed during the negotiations of bilateral trade treaties that India has a better robust commercial system giving investors the confidence they need.

Inaugurating the renovated court premises of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench in Chennai, Sitharaman also said that vested interests are not allowed to game the debt resolution system in the country.

Sitharaman said the process of Resolution Professional (RP) and Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) getting vitiated and other points come into discussions whenever bilateral investment treaty negotiations happen with countries with whom India wants to ink an agreement.

The Finance Minister also said that investors gain greater confidence when the glitches are removed.

Negotiations now concede that India has a better robust system and is giving confidence to investors who are coming to the country, she remarked.

According to Sitharaman, corrective action has been taken in consultation with the judiciary when some ‘interest’ operates in decision making at the level of the RPs.

Sitharaman said there should be lots of exchange of views and suggestions from both the technical and judicial members so that the success of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is there and India becomes a lot more successful in the commercial activities, and investors don’t have any hesitation.

On the filling up of vacancies, Sitharaman said there is some resentment about the benches not being filled fast – both judicial and technical members.

The government has taken the point very seriously and of late a lot of appointments have been made with full speed, Sitharaman said.

20230401-222802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brightcom Group top mover, Tata Teleservices runner-up in equity race for...

    Biden likely to release another round of US emergency oil stockpile

    Blockchain domain provider Unstoppable Domains becomes unicorn amid crypto mayhem

    GST Council extends period for concessional rates on Covid medicines