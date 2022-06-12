HEALTHINDIA

India has ‘strong protective shield’ of Covid vaccination: Mandaviya

India now has strong protective shield of over 195 crore vaccine doses, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as the cumulative vaccination tally crossed this figure on Sunday.

“In the nation’s collective fight against #COVID19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s dynamic leadership, India now has strong protective shield of over 195 crore vaccine doses. Rapidly marching towards hitting the double century! Let’s do it at the earliest!”, he said in a tweet.

As per the data, as of 7 a.m. on June 12, India had administered 1,95,07,08,541 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall. This has been achieved through 2,50,27,810 sessions, and includes 91.69 crore total first doses and 83.37 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18 plus years.

Among 15-18 years of age bracket, a total of 5.98 crore first doses and 4.69 crore second doses have been administered so far. Additionally, total 3.51 crore first doses and 1.94 crore second doses have been administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

As per the Health Ministry report, total 33,08,375 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.54 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) so far.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 8 thousand mark for second day with 8,582 fresh infections on Sunday. The nation also reported 4 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,761.

The active caseload of the country has also risen to 44,513 cases, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

