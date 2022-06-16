India is helping Sri Lanka fight its economic crisis, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Addressing the students of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, he said that the Union government had provided regular assistance ranging from finance, medicine, energy security, and food supply to Sri Lanka.

The Minister said that under the neighbourhood first policy, the Indian government has reconstructed the Jaffna library, airport, and the signature cultural centre. He also said that 50,000 houses were built in the island nation for the Tamil-speaking people, while financial assistance was provided for renovating schools and hospitals.

He also said that India has been providing food, medicines, and other essentials to the people of Afghanistan even after a government that has disagreements with India is in power in that country.

Muraleedharan also said that the connection of India was people to people and that is the policy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted.

20220616-195203