BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India hiked ethanol blending from 1.5% in 2013-14 to 10% in July 2022: Hardeep Puri

NewsWire
0
0

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said on Thursday that India has increased ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.17 per cent in July 2022.

Addressing the CII Bio-Energy summit, Puri said that setting up 2G refineries to make ethanol from parali (Panipat refinery) and bamboo (Numaligarh refinery) with the twin objectives of reducing pollution along with achieving energy security goals is another milestone in this direction.

Referring to the green hydrogen policy, the minister described it as a revolutionary shift, which is set to make India a global hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

India aims to produce 4 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually and accrue Rs 1 lakh crore of cumulative fossil fuel import savings by 2030, the minister informed.

Puri added that the government is working with companies in countries such as the UK and Germany for domestic manufacturing of electrolysers to make deployment of hydrogen as an energy source affordable.

The minister also said that India is undertaking an ambitious journey of energy transition to achieve net carbon zero by 2070 and this transition has to be stable and ensure that it remains consistent.

“Our oil marketing companies have come out with their respective net zero targets — Indian Oil by 2046, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum by 2040 — which also means that they are gearing up for the change in energy source and use going forward,” Puri said.

20230112-213204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Solar module making capacity set to soar 400% by FY25: Crisil

    TN to form millet special zones

    Indigo reports net loss of Rs 15,833 million in Q2 FY22-23

    CBIC sets up helpdesk to expedite Covid related imports