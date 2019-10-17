India hits out at Pak for unilaterally suspending postal services

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit out at Pakistan for stopping letters and mails to India unilaterally and without prior information.

“Every country works under the world postal union. But Pakistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has shut postal services (delivery of Indian letters) for the last two months.

“Pakistan has stopped Indian letters without any prior information or notice to our country,” Prasad said at an event on start-ups here.

“It is directly in contravention of the world postal union norms.

“That’s why our Postal Department has thought of an action.”

It has been more than one-and-a-half months since Pakistan last accepted any postal consignment from India which forced the Indian Postal Department to put letters and mails for Pakistan on hold, too.

–IANS

