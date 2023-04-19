INDIASCI-TECH

India improves global ranking for mobile speeds amid 5G rollout

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the widespread 5G roll out, India showed significant improvement in its global ranking for median mobile speeds in March, a report showed on Wednesday.

The country increased two spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 66th in February to 64th in March, according to Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

However, for overall fixed broadband speeds, India’s global rank dipped by three spots, from 81st in February to 84th in March.

The country also recorded 33.30 Mbps median mobile download speeds in March this year which is better than 31.04 Mbps in February 2023.

The overall fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight decrease from 50.87 Mbps in February to 50.71 Mbps in March.

According to March Speedtest Global Index, Cote d’Ivoire registered the highest increase in rank and gained 19 spots globally with the UAE sustaining its top position for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Vanuatu registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 16 spots globally with Singapore at the top in overall global fixed median speeds.

As 5G roll out picks up speed, the median download speeds across India has increased by a massive 115 per cent since the launch of 5G on October 1 last year.

20230419-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KCR, Chandrababu Naidu to attend Mulayam’s last rites

    FSL report confirms bullets fired from Ashish Misra’s gun in Lakhimpur...

    Why has Mahatma’s follower Tana Bhagat laid siege to Latehar collectorate?

    Man wanted for murder of IAF veteran held from Telangana