Amid the widespread 5G roll out, India showed significant improvement in its global ranking for median mobile speeds in March, a report showed on Wednesday.

The country increased two spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 66th in February to 64th in March, according to Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

However, for overall fixed broadband speeds, India’s global rank dipped by three spots, from 81st in February to 84th in March.

The country also recorded 33.30 Mbps median mobile download speeds in March this year which is better than 31.04 Mbps in February 2023.

The overall fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight decrease from 50.87 Mbps in February to 50.71 Mbps in March.

According to March Speedtest Global Index, Cote d’Ivoire registered the highest increase in rank and gained 19 spots globally with the UAE sustaining its top position for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Vanuatu registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 16 spots globally with Singapore at the top in overall global fixed median speeds.

As 5G roll out picks up speed, the median download speeds across India has increased by a massive 115 per cent since the launch of 5G on October 1 last year.

