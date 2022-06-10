Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said India is in a very good position today in terms of agricultural production in which the agricultural scientists have a major contribution besides the farmers and the farmer-friendly policies of the government.

Tomar said this while speaking after inaugurating the administrative building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kandukur in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

“All KVKs are like the backbone of the agriculture world, on which farmers have great faith. Keeping this in mind and considering the need of the hour, KVKs should accelerate their work and contribute more to the agriculture sector and, on the auspicious occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in the making of New India,” he said.

The minister noted that the KVKs need to play a more active and catalytic role in the technology drive transformation of agriculture and allied sectors.

Tomar said that the KVK scientists need to work continuously according to the region-wise situation and climate.

“Scientists need to do more to reduce the double harm caused by indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers, which has adverse effects on both soil and human health, and make farmers aware of alternatives. By adopting natural farming, farmers can increase their income by reducing the cost of farming along with enriching the soil content and protecting human health. There is also a need to motivate farmers to adopt crop diversification,” he said.

Tomar mentioned that the country has exported agricultural products worth Rs 3.75 lakh crore, in which agricultural scientists have made a huge contribution. He stressed on connecting more and more farmers through the recently set up 10,000 FPOs.

