New Delhi , Dec 12 (IANSlife) Agoda, a digital travel agency, has now revealed the recipients of its 14th annual Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA). More than 2000 establishments in 41 cities have received this year’s Gold Circle Awards as travel markets throughout the world expand to international travel.

Thailand maintained its top rank for a fourth year in a row, with Taiwan rocketing to the second slot and Japan following. India made their debut in the Top 10 list, while South Korea, Malaysia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam kept their positions among the top ten.

In addition, China has the highest number of properties that won awards for four consecutive years, followed by Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Each year, prizes are given to establishments who have demonstrated their superiority by offering guests good value, competitive rates, superior service, and flexibility. These hotels have actively collaborated with Agoda to take advantage of the always changing opportunities available to partners and have not only established new standards for their own performance but also for the sector.

“Year on year, The Gold Circle Awards have given Agoda the chance to recognize partners who are expanding the boundaries of service and hospitality and also collectively move the industry forward in catering to evolving customer demands. In its 14th year, The Gold Circle Awards also continues the tradition of helping Agoda teams globally to evaluate changing industry dynamics, create improved products and services, and better drive our innovation practices,” said Liyana Jamil, Vice President of Partner Services, Agoda.

Winners will be featured on Agoda’s dedicated landing page (available on 1-31 December 2022) and honored with a digital Gold Circle Award badge, along with Agoda Growth Express (AGX) credits, a special credit to boost marketing on the website. In an ongoing partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Agoda has made a donation to plant 5,000 trees on behalf of all GCA winners worldwide. This is a continuation of an idea that started two years ago to replace plastic gifts and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Ranking of top 10 winning countries:

Thailand – 246 properties

Taiwan – 209 properties

Japan – 198 properties

South Korea – 186 properties

Malaysia – 174 properties

United States – 154 properties

Indonesia – 123 properties

Philippines – 107 properties

India – 95 properties

Vietnam – 90 properties

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221212-111202