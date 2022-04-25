BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India Inc controversies through business ethics stem from violations of insider trading rules

NewsWire
0
0

The controversies through business ethics usually stem from violations of insider trading rules and non-compliance with SEBI LODR guidelines.

Business Ethics has emerged to occupy a major portion of controversies both in service and manufacturing sector with as much as 72.6 per cent, as per the research and analysis carried out by ESGRisk.ai with NSE 600 companies in the financial year 2020-21. This is despite the fact that corporations are taking measures for sustainable business practices.

The controversies in the key issue of business ethics grew significantly between FY2020 and FY2021.

Sankar Chakraborti, Chairman, ESGRisk.ai & Group CEO, Acuite, said that “several of the controversies are predominantly with respect to business ethics and stem from violations of insider trading rules, money laundering and non-compliance with SEBI LODR guidelines. BSFI sector is at the heart of ESG integration, the industry should set up policies, undertake initiatives and curate training programs apart from just following the regulations”.

Among the industries that have experienced the most controversies after Banking & Financial Services, are Pharmaceuticals and Metals.

ESGRisk.ai has also recognised a rise in contentions over environmental management issues in FY2021.

In several cases, pollution control boards’ regulations with respect to emissions, water pollution and environmental management were violated. In the social category, a rise in controversies related to employee safety has been observed. Occupational health and safety hazards are largely attributed to plant fires and explosions, inadequate maintenance of machinery, and poor handling by workers.

Corporate frauds in India are frequent whistle blower complaints, corrupt audit practices and compliance fines are typical corporate governance controversies.

According to ESGRisk.ai’s research, the controversies in the key issue of business ethics grew significantly between FY2020 and FY2021. Several of the controversies stem from violations of insider trading rules and non-compliance with SEBI LODR guidelines.

20220425-155032

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agri-tech WayCool plans $20 mn capex, strategic investments

    Nothing for middle class in this year’s budget: Ved Jain

    IFC loan to increase Bajaj Finance’s lending to women led MSMEs

    Top US trade body to help India become global chip manufacturing...