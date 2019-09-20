India increasingly influential world player: Norwegian envoy

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) New Norwegian Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind here and said his country looks forward to working with India, which is “an increasingly influential regional and global player”.

Frydenlund said Norway and India have “strong and deep bilateral” ties in the fields of oceans, energy, climate and environment, research and global health which are extremely important and growing.

“India’s geopolitical role, its large population, its long coastline and, not least its booming economy make India an increasingly influential regional and global player, and an important partner for Norway,” he said, according to a statement issued by the Norwegian Embassy here.

“I am looking forward to working with the government of India so this relationship can gain even further strength and momentum. I look forward to my tenure in India, which I am sure will also be filled with great experiences of India’s rich culture and diversity,” the Norwegian envoy added.

