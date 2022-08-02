India and the Maldives on Tuesday signed six pacts in the field of cyber security, capacity building, housing, disaster management and infrastructure development.

After holding talks with the visiting Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Threat of crime, terrorism and drug trafficking is serious in the Indian Ocean and close India-Maldives ties were important for peace in the entire region.”

President Solih, who is on a four-day visit to India, said he and Prime Minister Modi have reiterated their firm commitment to combat the menace of terrorism.

Asserting that the India-Maldives relations are beyond diplomacy, Solih said that his country will remain a true friend of India.

In a joint press statement, Solih said, “This visit is a confirmation of close ties between the two nations.”

Modi said that despite challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, cooperation between countries is taking a form of comprehensive partnership.

He said that India has been the first country to respond to any need or crisis of the Maldives.

He underlined that India-Maldives partnership is not only working for the betterment of the people of both the nations but also becoming a source of stability.

Besides participating in official programmes in New Delhi, Solih will also visit Mumbai for participating in business events.

The island nation is India’s key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy.

In the past few years, overall bilateral relation between the two nations have witnessed a rapid growth.

20220802-175201