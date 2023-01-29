New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANSlife) Leading watchmaker Timex Group attended Samaya Bharati, also known as the India International Watch and Clock Fair, which took place from January 19 to January 21, 2023. This event gave industry representatives a great and ideal platform to freely mingle with customers and business partners while expanding their businesses yearly.

The 21st India International Watch & Clock Fair, 2023 featured the newest products and developments from international brands. Additionally, it served as a forum for brand executives to network, engage, and exchange knowledge that will assist a brand advance in its field.

The goal of the event was to develop long-lasting bonds with prospective clients. The customer-centric approach of Timex makes this partnership more efficient in terms of obtaining candid feedback. Through its enduring premium brands, Timex hopes to increase public knowledge of some of the most recent developments in technology and design by partnering with Samaya Bharati.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India comments upon the same, “We were honoured to be part of such a grand event, Samaya Bharati was a great opportunity to observe and showcase the latest designs, innovations & trends and engage with the target audience. With our bouquet of various leading brands, we have something to offer to each and everyone visiting our stall, across age groups suiting their accessorising styles. We look forward to learning through our engagement with consumers & retailers at the showcase & continue to delight our consumers by delivering superior product based on our direct interactions.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230129-152005