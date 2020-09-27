India is Bangladesh’s loyal friend, closest neighbour: Abdul Hamid

Dhaka, Sep 28 (IANS) Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid said that India and Bangladesh are loyal friends and closest neighbours as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh made a farewell call on him at Bangabhaban.

He thanked the Indian government and people for their various health and humanitarian support during her tenure.

Applauding the initiatives taken to tranport goods by sea from Kolkata during the Covid period, Hamid said trade and investment between the two neighbour countries have increased as a result of road, rail, sea and air connectivity between Bangladesh and India extended than before.

He said he hopes that the two countries would expand multidimensional communication and take initiative to utlisise every field of cooperation in future too.

“The journey started from the time of the Liberation War of 1971, now it has reached new heights,” Abdul Hamid said to Indian outgoing HC.

Ganguly said India and Bangladesh share important relations. A new horizon has been opened in the transportation of goods by sea and rail with Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic, which will play a positive role in expanding trade and investment.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Bangladesh President for his overall cooperation during her tenure.

