Anurag Thakur, India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister announced on Wednesday that India is going to be the first ever, official ‘Country of Honour’ at the soon to commence ‘Marche Du Film’, organized at the Cannes Film Festival in France this year.

Speaking about this, the minister said, “It is the first time the Marche du Film has an official Country of Honour, and this special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions.”

Thakur added that India and France are marking 75 years of their diplomatic ties in 2022 and he said that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meet up with French President Emmanuel Macron at Paris is all the more significant given the context.

He added, “It is in this significant diplomatic backdrop that India has been chosen as the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival.”

Anurag Thakur further said that the Country of Honour status ensured India’s presence as the focal country during the opening night of Marche Du Films, which is being organized at the Majestic Beach and the spotlight for the night will be on India – its culture, heritage and of course, its cinema.

Thakur said, ““Adding Indian flavor to this night would be special performances by Indian Choir bands along with folk music and fireworks. The cuisine served would be Indian as well as French,”

Anurag Thakur also said in his statement that India is also a ‘Country of Honour’ at Cannes Next, which means five new Indian startups will be given an opportunity to pitch their ideas for the audio-visual industry and up to 10 professionals from India can participate on the Animation Day networking.

As part of the celebration of India as the Country of Honour, R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will have its grand premiere at the Palais De Festivals on May 19.

India also has the opportunity to pitch 5 selected movies for the ‘Goes to Cannes section. The movies selected are, ‘Baghjan’, an Assamese, Moran movie by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, ‘Bailadila’, a Hindi movie by Shailendra Sahu, Chhattisgarhi, ‘Ek Jagah Apni’ (A Space of Our Own), a Hindi movie by Ektara Collective, ‘Follower’, a Marathi, Hindi and Kannada movie by Harshad Nalawade and ‘Shivamma’, a Kannada movie by Jai Shankar.

A cinema hall named ‘Olympia Screen’ is dedicated to India on May 22 for screening unreleased Indian movies. There is also a celebration of filmmaker Satyajit Ray and his movie, ‘Pratidwandi’ will be screened at the Cannes Classic section.

There will also be an India Forum, an hour-long conference which will include Indian Entertainment leaders who would talk about ‘India as the content hub of the World’.

An India pavilion that brands ‘India as the content hub of the World’ will be inaugurated on May 18. Speaking about it, Minister Anurag Thakur said, “It will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural, and regional diversities of the country and will serve as a networking platform for delegates from across the global community, aiming to establish international partnerships in film shooting, distribution, production, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication.