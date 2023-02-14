New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) Ever wondered which countries top the tables for travel over the Valentines Day period? Airbnb reveals India as one of Airbnbs most romantic destinations around the world. The country has one of the highest proportions of couples traveling together for Valentine’s Day, alongside Greece and the Netherlands.

This Valentine’s, why not create new memories with your loved ones with a memorable travel getaway? No matter how you celebrate love, there surely is an ideal and easy-on-the-pocket Airbnb Stay for everyone.

Here is a few Airbnbs ideal for spending the Valentine’s Day week with your significant other, family, or galentines!

Explore some of the ‘Most Wishlisted Stays’ in India, perfect for couples

While you can’t put a price on love, Valentine’s Day getaways shouldn’t necessarily break the bank. Here’s a selection of great value ‘most wishlisted stays’4 suitable for no more than two people. Explore starry nights in the hills of Himachal between warm cups of coffee and surrounded by pine trees, or walk through tranquil Goa as you enjoy its stunning sunsets.

A Beautiful Moonlight Chalet: You’ll love this unique and romantic Airbnb, which offers a beautiful view of the Parvati Valley right from your bed. Take in the picturesque calm it offers and also enjoy the beauty of the night sky from the comfort of your bed.

Artist Cottages, Morjim Beach: Nestled in the dunes of Morjim Beach and just a short walk away from a bath in the sea, this stay is perfect for all beach lovers.

Is wine from the Vineyards on your mind? Explore the Beauty of Homegrown Wine in Nashik, Maharashtra

What can be more romantic than enjoying an evening of wine tasting and lively conversation amidst the rolling hills of Nashik? The city famous for its vineyards and exquisite grapes is a great place to visit during the season of love. Apart from the vineyards, you can spend time walking through the various historical monuments in the city and stay at these rustic yet beautiful Airbnbs to make the most of your stay.

Rose Vineyard: All the bedrooms of this property are open to the tranquil Waldevi Lake. Walk up to the lake for a picture-perfect moment with the sunset as a stunning backdrop, or pitch open a tent and take in the unbelievable views with a glass of rosé by your side.

Sanika Farms: Situated just minutes away from the famous Sula Vineyards and York, this farm stay is spread across an acre of lush greens, and well-manicured lawns. Its two spacious bedrooms, a bright and airy living room, a scenic verandah, plus a fully equipped kitchen make it an ideal retreat for you to unwind and spend a relaxing time with your loved ones.

Sport a healthy tan on the beaches of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Sometimes, it’s the simplest of ideas that are the best ones, and going to the beach to enjoy the sun, surf, and sand is a travel plan worth taking up. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are the perfect destination to take off to for a romantic getaway. Sunny beaches, jungle treks, and exquisite seafood are reasons enough to lounge around or race your way to the beach! Should you choose to kick back and relax, you can do just that by staying at these quaint Airbnbs:

Bungalow on Havelock Island: The Great Andaman House is a 3-bedroom wooden bungalow nestled on a hilltop in Havelock Island. Surrounded by virgin forest, it is peaceful and quiet and intended for a relaxing experience away from the hustle and bustle of Havelock’s touristy strip.

Sanctuary Andamans hilltop cottage: A 2-acre hilly and forested property off a picturesque beach, the cottage is surrounded by forests and is the perfect place to stay if you enjoy walks by the ocean.

Unwind and relax at the coffee estates of Coorg, Karnataka

If you’re looking to take a break from your hectic life and spend time indoors with your partner, Coorg is the place you’re looking for. A naturally charming destination with rolling green hills, aromatic coffee plantations, waterfalls, and commanding views of the Western Ghats. Enjoy activities like bird watching, hiking on nature trails, and Kodava’s mouth-watering cuisine from the comfort of your Airbnb.

The Cottage Pollibetta: Nestled amidst lush, green coffee and pepper plantations, you wake up to the delectable smell of freshly brewed coffee and to the delightful chirping of birds at this gorgeous homestay.

Glamping Villa: The villa makes for a fabulous stay option with sights of the Western Ghats Mountains almost above 2500 ft. from sea level. It’s located around 28km from Madikeri on the way to bagmandala the birthplace of river Cauvery.

Explore lush green Kerala, nestled in the lap of Nature

Kerala is the perfect place to bond over your shared love of nature and sample some amazing food. Surrounded by gorgeous green scenery for as far as the eye can see, the landscape is mesmerizing, lined with tea plantations and rare fauna. Enjoy leisurely walks, hours of exploration, and delicious food by staying at these gorgeous Airbnbs.

Flower Valley Plantation: Filling the air with the fragrance of cardamom and blooming buds of beautiful flowers, this homestay is situated across 25 acres, and is sure to make a heavenly abode for Valentine’s Day.

Stay on a Lake: Make this Valentine’s Day extra special by staying at a traditional houseboat in Kerala. Enjoy the gorgeous water view from this boat as you cruise through Vembanad Lake.

