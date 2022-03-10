India-Japan annual defence exercise concludes

INDIA

The annual exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ between the Indian Army and the Japanese Ground Self Defence Force ended on Thursday at Belgaum in Karnataka, officials said.

The 12-day exercise that involved intense joint military training, provides an unique opportunity of achieving synergy between armed forces of both the nations which is focused towards strengthening the timeless bonds of India-Japan friendship, a release said.

The exercise held at the Foreign Training Node, covered a vast spectrum from cross training and combat conditioning in field conditions, to sports and cultural exchanges.

From February 27 onwards, the two armies rubbed shoulders attending various demonstrations, at firing ranges and during various tactical exercises.

Both the contingents shared their expertise on contemporary subjects of counter terrorism operations, and also utilised this opportunity to share their experiences on exploiting disruptive technologies like drone and anti-drone weapons.

“Exercise Dharma Guardian” will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces and will act as a catalyst for many such joint programs in future to further consolidate on the gains achieved, a defence release stated.

