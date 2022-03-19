INDIA

India, Japan discuss nuclear threats in Indo-Pacific region

By NewsWire
Amid threats from nuclear weapons in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday discussed North Korea’s destabilising ballistic missile launches in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Kishida condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches, saying that they are destabilising the region.

The Japanese PM is in New Delhi on a two-day visit to take part in the 14th India-Japan annual summit.

In a joint statement, both the countries reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, consistent with the relevant UNSC resolutions, and the importance of addressing the concerns related to North Korea’s proliferation linkages.

They urged North Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under the relevant UNSC resolutions, and to immediately resolve the abduction issue.

The Prime Ministers also reaffirmed their intention to collaborate closely to realise peace and stability in Afghanistan, and stressed the importance of addressing all humanitarian crisis, promoting human rights and ensuring establishment of a truly representative and inclusive political system.

“They also reaffirmed the importance of UNSC resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally states that the Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts, and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those sanctioned by the UNSC,” the joint statement said.

