New Delhi, Jan 7: India has thanked Japan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President for the month, for lauding its December presidency.

After taking over from Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Japan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Kimihiro Ishikane appreciated India’s contribution at the UNSC.

At his inaugural media engagement in New York, Ishikane expressed UNSC’s gratitude to the outgoing members namely India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway for their important contributions to the work of the council during their terms.

“I take this opportunity to pay tribute on behalf of the council to Her Excellency, Ruchira Kamboj, the permanent representative of India, for her service as president of the council for the month of December,” he said.

“I am sure I speak for all members of the council in expressing deep appreciation to Ambassador Kamboj and her team for the great diplomatic skill with which their conduct affected the council’s business last month,” the Japanese Ambassador added.

On Friday, India thanked Kimihiro Ishikane for his statement.

“Appreciate the kind words of Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro, Permanent Representative of Japan Mission UN and President of #UNSC for January reflecting on #IndiainUNSC #IndiaAtUN,” tweeted the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

Not just Japan but several other nations, including veto-wielding permanent member France, have praised India’s excellent work at the UNSC in December.

“Congratulations to @IndiaUNNewYork and its team for an excellent presidency of the Security Council in December. Welcome @JapanMissionUN to the presidency of the #UNSC in January!” tweeted French Mission to the United Nations.

Japan has also supported the prospects for UNSC reform, an issue that has been raised by India several times.

Ishikane said a change of course is needed, given the repetition of discussions year after year, and that discussions on the matter should be deepened within the framework of the intergovernmental negotiations.

