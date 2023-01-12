INDIA

India, Japan to explore strengthening cooperation on green hydrogen

A range of issues including G7/G20 collaboration, LiFE, Marine and Plastic Waste and COP-27 were discussed in a bilateral meeting on Thursday which was held here between Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and Akihiro Nishimura, the Japanese Minister of Environment.

Yadav acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies to India. He stressed that India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen among others.

Speaking on this occasion Bhupender Yadav said that it is a coincidence that both Japan and India have taken over Presidencies of the G7 and G20 respectively, and this presents an opportunity for both countries to set the agendas and priorities for shaping the future of the world towards “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, which also is the theme of India’s G20 Presidency.

Yadav further added that during India’s G-20 Presidency, LiFE is one of the important priorities for all the working groups cutting across many ministries and departments. He also sought support of Japan for India’s G-20 Presidency, and also assured India’s support for Japan’s G-7 Presidency.

Addressing the 1st India – Japan Environment week, Yadav stated that to build a better world and a better future leaving no one behind, “we should promote just and equitable growth for all in the world, in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner”.

Highlighting the importance of LiFE for tackling the environmental challenges and the crises of climate change, pollution, land degradation, and biodiversity loss, Yadav said Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

Yadav said the need of the hour is to orient industrial development towards sustainable production and to be a tool for nudging sustainable consumption.

Concluding the meeting, both countries also agreed to further promote cooperation between the two countries as well as to work together in multilateral frameworks.

