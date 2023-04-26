BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India jumps six places to rank 38 out of 139 in Logistics Performance Index 2023

NewsWire
0
0

India has improved its position in the logistics ranking of the World Bank, by jumping six places to rank 38 out of 139 countries in the 7th edition of Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023).

On four out of six LPI indicators, India has seen remarkable improvement on the back of various initiatives being implemented over the past few years, official sources said.

The World Bank has acknowledged India’s efforts towards increasing logistics efficiency, they added.

The LPI index is a perception-based survey conducted across select stakeholders dealing with respective countries.

Sources said that India’s performance has improved owing to some key reforms undertaken by the government in the last few years.

In September 2022, the Centre had launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) which acts as a guiding document for states seeking to formulate their own logistics policy.

As many as 19 states have notified their logistics policy under it till date.

In October 2021, the government had launched the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) towards a coordinated approach and leveraging technology for infrastructure planning and development.

Other initiatives like Sagarmala also aim to improve connectivity to ports and reduce cargo dwell time and Bharatmala, which focusses on improving road connectivity of major corridors, have played a pivotal role in improving India’s logistics efficiency.

20230426-222404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FM-led Council stresses on monitoring of financial conditiions

    Q4 Results: Infosys reports highest annual growth in last decade (Ld)

    No increase in petrol, diesel prices on Wednesday

    NSE fraud: CBI to seek further custody of Anand Subramanian