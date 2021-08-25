India and Kazakhstan armies will undergo joint training exercises to strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and to share best practices between the forces.

As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the fifth edition of Indo- Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise, “KAZIND-21” will be conducted at Training Node, Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan, from 30 August 30, 2021 to September 11, 2021.

“The exercise is a joint training between both the Armies, which will boost the bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan,” Indian Army said.

The Indian Army contingent represented by a battalion of the Bihar Regiment consists of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander. The Kazakhstan Army will be represented by a company group.

The exercise will provide an opportunity to the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan to train for counter insurgency, counter terrorism operation in mountainous, rural scenario under UN mandate.

The scope of joint exercise includes professional exchange, planning and execution of operation in counter terrorism environment at sub unit level and sharing expertise on skills at arms, combat shooting and experiences in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations.

“The exercise will culminate after a 48 hour-long validation exercise which will involve a scenario of neutralization of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout,” said the Indian Army.

