India keen to offer support for aviation infra to neighbours: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India would be keen to offer solutions and support for aviation infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building to its immediate neighbourhood.

The Minister spoke at a roundtable conference on ‘Regional Cooperation: Neighbourhood First — Aviation Infrastructure, Connectivity & Capacity Building’ here on Tuesday evening.

According to a Ministry of Civil Aviation statement issued on Wednesday, “The event focussed on opportunities available and the solutions that are on offer for enhancing cooperation in the critical areas like airport infrastructure development; increasing air connectivity; and collaborations for capacity building in the region.”

“The Indian aviation industry has been instrumental in the overall economic development of the country. The aviation sector growth in the region has thrown up tremendous opportunity and challenges to India and other countries. India as a state has been working with zeal to create infrastructure in air transport and air navigation services,” Puri was quoted in the statement as saying.

“The high-quality airport infrastructure, growing economy and necessary government support add to the potential of India becoming a global aviation hub. India would be keen to offer solutions and support for aviation infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building to its immediate neighbourhood,” the Minister said.

