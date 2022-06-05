INDIA

India land of Buddha and Gandhi, showed what living for others is all about: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is the land of Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi who showed in action what living for others is all about.

The Prime Minister made the remark while virtually addressing the Rotary International World Convention.

Calling the Rotarians a true mix of “success and service”, he said, “Every Rotary gathering of this scale is like mini-global assembly. There is diversity and vibrancy.”

Noting the two Mottos of Rotary “Service Above Self” and “One Profits Most Who Serves Best”, the Prime Minister said that these are important principles for the welfare of the entire humankind and resonate with the “teachings of our saints and sages”.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Modi said, “We all exist in an interdependent, interrelated and interconnected world. That is why it is important that individuals, organisations and governments work together to make our planet more prosperous and sustainable.”

He praised Rotary International for working “hard” on several causes that have a positive impact on the earth. “India is leading in efforts for environmental protection. Sustainable development is the need of the hour. Inspired by our centuries old ethos of staying in harmony with nature, the 1.4 billion Indians are making every possible effort to make our earth cleaner and greener.”

He also listed India’s initiatives like International Solar Alliance, “One Sun, One World, One Grid”, and LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment. He also said that India’s commitments on Net Zero by 2070 were also appreciated by the world community.

The Prime Minister said that as India is home to one seventh of humanity, at such a scale, any achievement of India will have a positive impact on the world. He cited Covid-19 vaccine story and efforts to achieve elimination of tuberculosis by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030, as examples.

Prime Minister Modi invited the Rotary family to support these efforts at the grassroots and also asked them to observe Yoga Day all over the world in large numbers.

20220606-003606

