BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India-Latin America trade worth $50 bn: Jaishankar

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is currently on a four-nation tour of North and South America, said that the India-Latin America trade estimated to be $50 billion has a much diversified basket.

“Significant increase in investments and interest in mining, energy, agro and infrastructure sectors will power it further,” he said while delivering a keynote address at the India-Latin America Business Forum in Panama in Monday.

As the fifth largest economy, India’s presence across the world is steadily growing, he informed the audience while adding that “transformation in manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation and startup culture within India are game changers”.

Long awaited reforms in India has led to record Indian exports, Jaishankar said, noting that Latin America is an attractive market.

“Providing vaccines to 100 countries and medicines to 150 nations, India’s proposition as ‘Pharmacy of the World’ is welcomed by all,” he noted.

India’s robust digital backbone allows delivery of public goods and tools for business and Indian products are a natural fit for Latin American middle class, Jaishankar said.

Highlighting India’s expanding footprints across geographies, the Minister further said: “Indian project execution has grown across geographies. ‘Made in India’ and ‘Delivered by India’ are globally becoming realities. Indian agriculture is making strides in yields,quality, technology. This has external implications.”

Indian talent and skills consider the world as a workplace today, Jaishankar said, informing thatA initiatives like Skill India, Startup India and New Education Policy are a part of this mosaic.

As part of the visit, Jaishankar first visited Guyana, which was followed by Panama.

He is also scheduled to make stops in Colombia (April 25-27) and the Dominican Republic (April 27-29).

20230425-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    April GST collection sets new record, surges over Rs 1.41L cr

    Omicron Impact: ‘Some loss’ in economic activity momentum, says RBI Guv

    India’s power demand set to double by 2030: R.K. Singh

    India on the cusp of a virtuous cycle: Morgan Stanley