India launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile from INS Arihant

INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on Friday, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy, it said, adding that all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.

The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability, it said.

A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment, the Defence Ministry said.

