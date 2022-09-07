SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi signed up as face of Super4 gaming application

Young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday was signed up as brand face for the newly launched Super4 gaming application. Bishnoi, who made his T20I debut in February this year against the West Indies in Kolkata, has signed up with the brand on a contractual basis.

The application allows fans and enthusiasts to also play different games like Cricket, Quizzes, etc. while the match is on to make the entire fantasy experience more interesting and engaging. It also cuts down the challenges of creating & editing teams in the shortest span of time for the ease and convenience of the fans and enthusiasts.

“I am delighted to be a part of Super4. India has a lot of cricket enthusiast and fans and not everyone gets choices in life however this application allows the fans and enthusiast to create team and own scoreboards as per judgement and knowledge of the users that makes the experience lively.”

“I believe that this will allow the users to compete against one another and have the chance to connect with sports on an even deeper level than before,” said Bishnoi in a statement.

Affordable smartphones and faster and cheaper internet have led to a tremendous increase in the gaming space of India. The current focus of the application’s product design is going to be cricket (empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of first innings after a progressive self-study of pitch and match conditions), football & Kabaddi with plan to expand and include all types of sports under one roof with availability on both ios and android.

On the cricketing front, Bishnoi, who has picked 16 wickets in 10 T20Is at an average of 17.12 and economy rate of 7.08, was last seen during the India-Pakistan Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022.

Bishnoi, playing in his first match of the tournament, struck in his very first over, taking out Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his economical spell of 1/26 in four overs at an economy rate of 6.5 to be the pick of bowlers for India in a five-wicket loss.

