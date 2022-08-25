India reported 10,725 fresh Covid cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country had recorded 10,649 Covid cases.

With 36 more Covid deaths, the nationwide toll has reached 5,27,488.

The active caseload of the country has come down to 94,047 cases, accounting for 0.21 per cent of total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,084 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,57,385. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 2.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.20 per cent.

Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 3,92,837 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.39 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 210.82 crore, achieved via 2,80,58,526 sessions.

Over 4.01 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

