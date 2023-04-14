India recorded as many as 11,109 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs’ data on Friday.

The country’s active caseload stands at 49,622, while the active cases are at 0.11 per cent.

With 6,456 patients discharged from the hospital during the same period, the total recoveries have risen to 4,42,16,583. The recovery rate is being pegged at 98.70 per cent.

According to the data, the daily positivity rate is 5.01 per cent and the weekly Positivity Rate stand at 4.29 per cent.

As many as 2,21,725 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 92.37 crore.

So far, a total of 220.66 crore total Vaccine doses (95.21 crore second Dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. A total of 467 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

